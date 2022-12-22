Two people shot to death days before Christmas, Memphis Police say

Two people were shot to death just days before Christmas on Thursday, December 22, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of McMurray Street around 11:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood across the street from a Deluxe Inn & Suites.

When MPD arrived, officers said two people were dead at the scene of gunshot wounds.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

Another shooting occurred less than a mile away just five minutes before that deadly shooting, police said.

According to Memphis Police, a man was shot at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 a.m. That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and one man was detained by police in connection to that shooting.

Memphis Police said it is undetermined if the two shootings are connected.

Memphis Police urged anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: