Two people shot to death in front of their children in Westbrook

Jun. 20—A South Portland man has been charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot dead a Westbrook couple in front of their two children in downtown Westbrook on Monday evening.

A group of bystanders tackled and disarmed Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, moments after he allegedly shot Brittney Cockrell, 37, and Michael Hayter, 41, in a parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street, according to state police.

The couple's 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

Police say there is no known connection between Lagrange and the victims.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. and witnessed Lagrange shoot Cockrell near a parked car with both children inside. Hayter, who police say was already dead when first responders arrived, was also in the car.

Lagrange then ran down Main Street where he assaulted 75-year-old Fred Roukey, police said. Several bystanders tackled and disarmed Lagrange before police arrested him.

Roukey suffered minor injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Tuesday morning to determine the identity of the victims, confirm the cause of death as gunshot wounds, and rule the shootings to be homicides.

Lagrange is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail. He will be arraigned in Cumberland County Superior Court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.