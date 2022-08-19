Two people shot by DeSoto County Sheriff's Department deputies in less than 24 hours

Two people have been shot by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies in less than 24 hours. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into both shootings.

The first shooting happened on Goodman Road in Horn Lake around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop.

Early Thursday evening, Chief Deputy Justin Smith said in a press conference that the suspect "nearly assaulted the deputy" with a gun. The shooting was not fatal and the deputy was not injured.

Previously: 'We're really numb to all the violence happening in the news': DeSoto County Schools students head back to class

From earlier this year: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department again pushing to be allowed radar guns

The second shooting happened near 4896 Bethel Road, in Olive Branch at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was at the Brite Wash, a car wash. Details on what led to the shooting or the condition of the person shot have not yet been released.

Smith said the second shooting started with a string operation into human trafficking and undercover and marked units were at the scene. He said a suspect tried to run over one of the deputies and one deputy fired shots, hitting the man. His wounds were non-critical, Smith said, and he will be charged with attempted murder. Smith said more charges are to be expected.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Lucas Finton contributed to this report.

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714 or on Twitter @gigibutko.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department shoots two in less than 24 hours