Two people shot in downtown Palm Springs early Sunday morning; 2 men arrested

Two people were shot and injured in downtown Palm Springs early Sunday morning, the Palm Springs Police Department said.

The department received reports of a shooting in the 200 block of South Indian Canyon Drive on Sunday around 1:50 a.m., police said in a press release. The area is near the intersection of Arenas Road, the popular nightclub strip.

The shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Juan Macias, 27, of Desert Hot Springs, and Luis Garcia, 31, of Palm Springs, soon after the shooting took place, police said. They were taken to the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

They are facing felony charges including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, police said. Garcia also faces a charge of violating parole.

Macias' bail was set at $1 million. No bail amount was set for Garcia.

Police asked witnesses to the shooting or people that have information that could assist this investigation to contact Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Downtown Palm Springs shooting: 2 people injured on Sunday