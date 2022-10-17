Two People Shot During Asian Doll Performance At Livingstone College Homecoming Concert

Asian Doll (also known as Asian Da Brat) took the stage at Livingstone College for their homecoming concert on Saturday, and during her performance, a fight broke out. A man, who isn’t a student of the HBCU, pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking one man and another woman.

YIKES! Two students were shot at #LivingstoneCollege this weekend during Asian Doll's homecoming performance and multiple were injured.



Authorities believe the shooter does not attend the college. Thoughts?#411WithNellaD #411Uncut pic.twitter.com/vMnHmqz3Qs — 411 Uncut (@411Uncut_) October 17, 2022

The police arrived at the Salisbury campus around 11 p.m. and found the two wounded victims and several others who were hurt trying to flee the drama.

In a statement, officials affirmed that a male victim suffering a gunshot injury was flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. He is said to be in stable condition. The female victim was treated for a graze wound at a local hospital nearby, and she was released shortly after treatment, the City of Salisbury reports.

Following the occurrence, the President of Livingstone College, Dr. Anthony Davis, released a statement via Instagram, saying the school is cooperating with local authorities throughout their investigation. He asserted that the school’s priority is to ensure the safety of their students and will evaluate measures to establish a safe environment for everyone.

He also stated that the school would assess students’ mental health after the gun violence.

Story continues

“I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence,” Davis said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Livingstone College (@livingstonecollege)

Livingstone College is a private historically Black school in Salisbury, North Carolina, approximately 35 miles northeast of Charlotte.

As of now, authorities have not made any arrests.

So far, officials say no arrests have been made >>> https://t.co/OFctrtoPUq — Spectrum News 1 Triad (@SpecNews1Triad) October 17, 2022

According to the Hollywood Reporter, at Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming, four people, including three students, were injured early. This took place as a DJ performed outside a campus library.