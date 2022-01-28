Two people shot during carjacking after driver fires back, Fort Worth police say

Police believe two shootings Thursday night in south Fort Worth were connected and occurred in the same place after they say a carjacker shot a driver and the driver shot back, sending both to the hospital.

Police said the carjacker took the stolen car and fled the scene, in the 4000 block of S. Adams Street, after the original driver returned fire at about 8:30 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to MedStar.

Police found who they believe was the carjacker a little more than three miles away, in the 800 block of E. Davis Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m.

Someone called about 10 minutes after the first report of the shooting and told police that a person was walking around the area saying he had been shot, according to police.

The man who police said was the carjacker was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to MedStar.

Police said they found the stolen vehicle in the same area.