Two people shot during Halloween robbery in Cordova, SCSO says

Two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO said the robbery happened on Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m.

That robbery ended in gunfire, leading a man and woman to both be rushed to Regional One Hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the woman was non-critically injured, SCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

