Two people shot in fight at an east Fort Worth park, police say; assailants arrested

Two people were shot on Friday during a fight at a park in east Fort Worth, police said.

The victims were fired on about 2:30 p.m. at Rosedale Plaza Park in the 5200 block of East Rosedale Street, Fort Worth police said.

The people, whose ages and sex authorities did not release, were taken to a hospital, a police spokesman said. They appeared to have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

A MedStar spokesman said that the ambulance authority took one victim to a hospital. The person was in critical condition.

Assailants were in custody, police said.

A man was shot on July 1 at the park as he intervened in a domestic argument, police have said.

The assailant was arguing with a woman, then got into a fight with the victim and pulled a gun and shot him several times, police have said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police have said.

It was not clear if police arrested the assailant.