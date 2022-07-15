Two people shot at Frayser apartments, police say

Two people were hurt in a double shooting Friday afternoon at a Frayser apartment complex.

At approximately 1:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Greenbriar Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of Madewell Drive.

At 1:05 pm, Officers responded to a shooting at 3131 Madewell Drive. A female victim was located and transported critical to ROH. A male victim was also located and transported non-critical to ROH. There is no suspect info. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/GLoOz42rJY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 15, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot, and both were taken to Regional One.

The woman is in critical condition, the man is in non-critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

