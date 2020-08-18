Two people shot in front of a Miami International Airport area hotel, police say

A shooting across the street from Miami International Airport on Monday night sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, Miami Springs police said.

The shooting happened near the Runway Inn, 656 East Dr., and across Northwest 36th Street from MIA. Police said one person was shot in an ankle, another person was shot in a buttock.

Springs police said they’re looking for a white Crown Victoria with distinctive tinting and rims.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Man dies after being found shot near Liberty City grocery store, police say

He used social media to pimp a 14-year-old in Miami airport hotels, cops say. He’s 17