Two people shot at gas station in Columbia, sheriff’s department says

Two people were hospitalized after being shot at a gas station in Columbia Tuesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Citgo gas station at 7621 Garners Ferry Road, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release. That’s about a mile from Exit 9 on Interstate 77, in an area densely packed with restaurants, hotels, and retail businesses.

Deputies found two shooting victims who were then taken to an area hospital by EMS, according to the release. Further information on the victims’ conditions was not available. There was no word if the victims knew each other prior to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s department did not say if the shooting happened inside the gas station’s convenience store or outside, but deputies believe it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.