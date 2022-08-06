Two people shot on Giovanni Court in Newport News; woman sustains life-threatening injury

Two people were shot Saturday morning on Giovanni Court in Newport News, and a woman sustained a life-threatening injury.

Newport News police were dispatched to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court at 10:15 a.m., according to a news release.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering a non-life-threatening injury and a woman with a life-threatening injury. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

