Two people shot in Grapevine store parking lot, authorities say; assailant in custody

Emerson Clarridge

An assailant shot two people Tuesday in a Grapevine store parking lot, police said.

The victims’ conditions were not known, Grapevine police said. They were shot about 5 p.m. near Grapevine Mills Boulevard and International Parkway outside a 7-Eleven.

Police said they had located people involved in the crime.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

