Two people shot at home near Charlotte, State Police say

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been shot at a home in the 1100 block of West Five Point Highway, according to a tweet this morning by the Michigan State Police.

According to the tweet, posted shortly before 7 a.m., troopers from the Lansing post were dispatched in response to a "shots fired" call. When they arrived at the home, they found the victims.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but added there is no threat to the public.

The MSP did not provide any information in the tweet about the victims' ages, genders of severity of their wounds.

