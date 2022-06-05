Two people shot in Homestead, Allegheny County Homicide Unit investigating

The Allegheny County Homicide Unit is investigating a scene in Homestead that left two people with gunshot wounds.

Police received a call for shots fired at approximately 9:31 p.m. When they arrived at the 300 block of West 12th Avenue they found two adult males suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Both males were taken to the hospital.

One of the injured men was listed in critical condition and the other was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY TUNED WITH CHANNEL 11 FOR MORE ON THIS BREAKING NEWS

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Phoenix strip mall Man in critical condition after overnight shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side Two Pittsburgh men in custody after burglary in Cranberry Township VIDEO: Pittsburghers react to plan to increase police presence on East Carson Street DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts