Two people shot inside apartment in Mixon Town

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to two people shot on 100 King Street.

When officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit have responded and are conducting an investigation.

The initial investigation revealed a dispute occurred at the apartment community when an unknown suspect shot both victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or they can remain anonymous and submit a tip through Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man shot at local park, suffering life threatening injuries

Read: Elementary student hospitalized after taking edibles, police report

Read: JSO Officer recovering after brutal beating in Jacksonville Walmart, reveals plans for the future

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.