Two people shot on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two people shot at each other in the Hillcrest neighborhood on Monday.

Both victims are men in their 20s or 30s and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. at two different locations. One of the victims was shot near Cassat Avenue while the other was shot at Valencia Way Apartments nearby.

There is no suspect information at this time and JSO says there is no danger to the public.

Action News Jax got video of a Lowes truck in the middle of the crime scene as well as a car on the back of a tow truck. It is unclear if any of the vehicles were involved.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

