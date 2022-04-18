Two people shot, killed in Sunday night shooting on Evansville's North Side

EVANSVILLE – Two people are dead after a shooting at North Park Apartments Sunday evening.

According to an Evansville Police Department incident report, the fatal shooting took place around 9 p.m. at the 1100 block of West Mill Road in Evansville.

Police found one person dead on scene. A second victim was transported to Deaconess Hospital, where they later died, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said.

Neither victim has been publicly identified. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The incident report states that officers recovered handguns and drugs from the scene. It's unclear if police have made an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

