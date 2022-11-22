Two people shot and killed Tuesday near 27th and Prospect in Kansas City

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double homicide in east Kansas City, police said in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were shot and killed near East 27th Street and Prospect Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

The site of the shooting is near the KCPD’s East Patrol Headquarters. Investigators and officers are on the scene, Becchina said.

Authorities have not released any further information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.