Two people shot Monday night in Ocala; no arrests yet

Two people were hospitalized Monday night after they were shot in Ocala.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Ocala police officers heard gunshots coming from the direction of the Kwik Stop convenience store at 2066 W. Silver Springs Blvd. and rushed to the scene.

Ocala police crime scene technicians at the scene of a shooting on Monday night.

As the officers approached the store, they saw a male wearing a mask also running toward the store. Police said the male continued running and then fell. He was apprehended by officers.

Officers said they recovered drugs and a firearm from the male. They saw another male on the ground at the front glass doors. He had had been shot. Police said one other person showed up at the hospital seeking treatment of a gunshot wound. Police officials said the masked individual had not been shot.

Crime scene technicians from the OPD collect evidence at Monday night's shooting scene.

The injured males suffered non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

Authorities are trying to piece together what happened and determine whether the masked man was the shooter. No one had been arrested as of 9 p.m. Monday.

Shooting: Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies seek help from Ocala to solve teen's murder

Detectives said anyone with any information about this incident can call the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Police investigating the shooting of two men in Ocala on Monday