Two people shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College, police say

Two people have been shot and multiple people have been injured at Livingstone College, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said at approximately 11 p.m., they responded to reports of an active shooter on campus.

At the scene, police said they found two people who had been shot and multiple others who had suffered injuries while attempting to flee the shooting.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that there was some sort of fight that may have led to the shooting.

This weekend is Homecoming Weekend at Livingstone College.

Police said at this time, there is no active threat to the college community.

Police said they are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

