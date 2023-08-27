Two people shot near Caribbean Carnival festival in Worcester

Two people were shot near the Carribean Festival in Worcester Sunday afternoon, police say.

Two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near Salisbury Street and Boynton Avenue and were transported to a nearby hospital, Worcester police say.

The shooting occurred while the 10th annual Worcester Caribbean American Carnival was taking place at nearby Insitute Park.

Festivalgoers could see live performances until 6:30 p.m. and shop from vendors until 7:00 p.m. A parade was scheduled to take place in front of Worcester City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is active and ongoing, Worcester police say.

Although Boston officials say the shooting was unrelated to the

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW