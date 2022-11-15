Two people shot near elementary school in Ball

The Ball Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon on Camp Livingston Road near the vicinity of Ball Elementary School, according to a post on the Town of Ball’s Facebook page.

According the post, the school was secure and the students were in no danger. Some commented that the principal texted parents telling them that the scene was clear and the suspect apprehended.

Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital, according to the Ball Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Two persons shot in Ball near elementary school, authorities say