Three people shot near Revere Beach, multiple juveniles in custody, says law enforcement source

State Police are investigating after three people were shot in multiple shootings near Revere Beach Sunday, forcing hundreds of people to empty the beach on Memorial Day Weekend.

Several juveniles are in custody, a law enforcement source tells Boston 25 News.

The first shooting occurred near Shirley and Centennial Avenues, a short distance from Revere Beach, around 7:11 p.m., according to state police. The female teenager was rushed to a Boston hospital to be treated for her injuries.

MSP says a second shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. Police say the second victim was shot near one of the beach bathhouses around the same time a large fight between youths broke out near the Bandstand on Revere Beach Boulevard. State police say they do not have details on the second victim’s identity or gender.

Boston 25 News is working to determine where the third gunshot victim was located when they were shot. All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the first shooting but say they have a suspect or suspects in custody connected to the bathhouse shooting.

The shootings prompted an extensive police investigation. Hundreds of people were forced to exit Revere Beach and linger on nearby sidewalks as police set up a large crime scene and combed the area.

Revere Beach Boulevard northbound is currently closed near the beach’s southern tip at Eliot Circle. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., state police said they were continuing to respond to “sporadic” fights in the area.

“We have closed Revere Beach to visitors to assist in restoring order,” state police said.

Numerous State Police units have responded, including detectives and K9 units. A heavy police presence was already on the beach due to the large crowds.

Police say they have not yet established whether the shootings were connected.

Revere acting mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr provided the following statement to Boston 25 News:

“Safety at Revere Beach is always a major priority, especially as we enter summer. The City will continue to work with our partners at the State to keep our beach welcoming and safe for all. This type of violence will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our partners to create a family friendly environment at America’s first public beach this summer.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW