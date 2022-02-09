Two people shot on North Lasalle Street. One has died. Here's what we know.

One person is dead after a shooting on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street near East 42nd Street and Millersview Road.

When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived they found two people with gunshot injuries. Both were initially listed in critical condition but police later said one person had died.

This article will update.

