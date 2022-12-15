Two people shot at Northlake Mall. 1 suspect in custody, CMPD says

Two people were shot at Northlake Mall in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon and one sustained life threatening injuries, according to Medic. The victim with the most serious injuries is being treated at an area trauma center, authorities said.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shooting at Northlake Mall https://t.co/hJ64q9sHWi — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 15, 2022

There is no active threat to the public, CMPD said on Twitter at 3:28 p.m.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer prepares to enter North Lake Mall following a shooting on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said the suspect fled from officers and dropped his weapon before surrendering outside the mall.

A verbal argument inside a store led to a physical fight between two people, Butler said, and one of those — the suspect — pulled out a gun and shot the person he was fighting with, and one unrelated person.

“CMPD is not looking for any additional suspects,” CMPD said. “The mall has requested officers walk through the facility to inform patrons of the incident and make them aware there is no ongoing threat.”

Shooting inside Northlake Mall

John Luongo, a shopper at the mall, said on Facebook he heard three to four gunshots. He posted a video of a CMPD officer in tactical equipment entering the mall with a rifle to secure the scene.

“Ran into the mall to do some Christmas shopping and grab lunch. Instead I hear 3-4 gunshots as I was paying for my food and get caught in this mess,” Luongo wrote.

This is a developing story.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story included information from a police alert that the two people were shot had life-threatening injuries. In a subsequent statement to news reporters, CMPD said one person has life-threatening injuries and the second person is injured with non-life threatening injuries.

