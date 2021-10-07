Two people shot, one fatally, inside an East Baltimore home, police say

One person was killed, and another gravely wounded, during a shooting inside a home in East Baltimore early Thursday morning, police say.

Just before 4 a.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a dwelling in the 1700 block of Milton Ave. in Broadway East.

There, they found two victims: a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, who was taken to the hospital and is listed in grave condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to report information anonymously, however, should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.