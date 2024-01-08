Two people shot, one killed in early morning homicide in Pueblo

A woman was killed in a double shooting on U.S. Highway 50 early Sunday morning, according to Pueblo police.

In a Sunday news release, police said officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 at approximately 12:25 a.m. and arrived to find evidence that gunshots had been fired. Officers were told a vehicle had driven away from the scene.

A short time later, the police department’s communications center received a phone call from someone saying they'd been in a car in that area when “someone began shooting at them,” according to the release.

Two people in the vehicle were shot. The caller said they’d driven away from U.S. 50 and were near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard. Police responded to that area and found an adult man and an adult woman, both of whom "appeared to have been shot."

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, where the female died of her injuries.

Pueblo police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No suspects have been named.

The woman who was killed will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after her next of kin has been notified.

Sunday morning’s fatal shooting marks Pueblo’s second homicide so far in 2024.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

