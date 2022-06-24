Two people shot, one killed at Memphis gas station, police say

One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened at 5935 Knight Arnold Rd. around 8:45 p.m.

When FOX13 crews arrived, crime scene tape and cop cars surrounded the Citgo at that location.

Police said that one person died there at the scene as a result of that shooting. The other person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the investigation into this deadly shooting is ongoing and no arrests or suspect information has been announced.

If you know anything about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

