Two people shot outside of Craven County Courthouse, shooter still at large

Two people were shot outside of the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning and the suspected shooter is still on the loose, according to Lt. Donald McInnis of the New Bern Police Department.

McInnis said New Bern police received a call about a shooting near the courthouse around 10:50 a.m. When officers arrived, he said police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Several witnesses on the scene said they heard gunfire coming from right in front of the courthouse.

The shooter has not been arrested and is considered armed and dangerous, McInnis said. He said there's no public threat to the downtown area.

The two victims were transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center and their condition remains unknown, McInnis said.

Its believed the courthouse was placed on a brief lockdown, and people inside of the building began to exit the courthouse around 11:30 a.m., according to witnesses at the scene.

McInnis could not confirm the lockdown. Broad Street in between Middle and Craven Streets near the courthouse were blocked off with crime scene tape.

New Bern Police Department, Craven County Sheriff's Office, and N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

