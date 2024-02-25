Two people shot outside Incredi-Roll skating rink in West Allis

Two people were shot outside of Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center Saturday night, according to the West Allis Police Department.

A male adult and male juvenile were shot and taken to a hospital for their injuries, police said. Their ages were not immediately available.

The department received a call at 8:00 p.m. reporting shots fired outside a business, which is located on the 10900 block of W. Oklahoma Ave.

TMJ4 News reported that witnesses at the scene said a shooting happened after a fight inside the roller-skating rink.

The West Allis Police Department said the investigation is going.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two people shot outside West Allis roller-skating rink