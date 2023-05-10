Boston police investigating after 2 people shot near Dorchester restaurant

Boston police are investigating after two people were shot near a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester section early Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Stoughton Street outside the Dublin House shortly after midnight found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed officers scouring for evidence outside of the Dublin House and multiple ambulances parked nearby.

A Boston 25 News photographer also spotted detectives investigating another crime scene on Humphreys Street, which is a short distance away from the Dublin House.

There have been no arrests made and wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the double shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

