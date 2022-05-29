Two people shot overnight in McKees Rocks

Two people were shot in McKees Rocks overnight.

Allegheny County police responded to a report of a shooting on Locust Street in Hays Manor at approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a female who was shot in the leg. The victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

County detectives were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

