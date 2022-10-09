One killed, another hurt in shooting near Waffle House, Lexington County officials say

One person was killed and another was hurt in an overnight shooting in front of a Waffle House near Interstate 20, Lexington County officials said.

The shooting was at the Waffle House restaurant at 1036 South Lake Drive near Exit 55 on I-20, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday in a news release.

The shooting happened on the road in front of the Waffle House and did not involve any restaurant employees, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office told The State.

The coroner’s office said one of the victims died, but has not publicly identified the person.

Information on the condition of the surviving victim was not available.

The shooting involved two groups of people, according to the release. The groups were involved in an earlier altercation at another location on South Lake Drive, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or information about the earlier incident.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting. Deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene, gathered security video from nearby businesses, and crime scene investigators processed the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.