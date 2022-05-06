Two people shot in Parkville Thursday night, police say

McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Two people were shot, Thursday night in Parkville, police said.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said that around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Deanwood Road after receiving several calls regarding a robbery and shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot, not fatally.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, Stewart said.

County police said late Thursday night that detectives said that an off-duty officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police from the Montgomery County division was involved.

No arrests have been made, the spokeswoman said, but police are not searching for a suspect. Stewart said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

