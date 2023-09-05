Two people shot in Pembroke Pines; officers search for suspect who fled in car

Two people were found shot Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines, and police are searching for the suspect or suspects who they said targeted them and fled in a car.

Officers went to the 11800 block of Pembroke Road shortly after 3 p.m. after reported gunshots in the area, Pembroke Pines Police said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The two victims were being treated by fire rescue crews as of about 3:30 p.m. and are expected to recover.

The shooting was not random and there is no threat in the residential community, the police department said about 4:30 p.m.

Residents who live in the area will not be able to access the community through the south gate off of Pembroke Road and Southwest 118th Avenue while they investigate, the department said on X.

Additional details have not been released.

