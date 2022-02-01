Two people shot, police say, and a major Miami street shut down during rush hour

Two blocks of southbound Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami are closed during morning rush hour for an investigation after two people were shot, Miami-Dade police say.

Avoid Northwest 27th Avenue as it approaches 54th Street, where the closing starts. It opens back up after Northwest 52nd Street. Slide over to Northwest 22nd Avenue around 62nd Street to get around the traffic jam.

A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a woman with a gunshot wound stayed on the scene. There’s a car with bullet holes in the street, but investigators aren’t sure yet how it’s involved.