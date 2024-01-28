Two people shot Saturday in south Montgomery, police say

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday in Montgomery's Southlawn neighborhood, police said.

According to a statement from the Montgomery Police Department, first responders responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Windywood Drive and made contact with one adult female victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and one adult male victim whose injuries were described as life-threatening.

"Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment," the MPD statement said.

MPD did not release any information regarding potential suspects, motives or the health outcomes of the victims. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about ongoing MPD investigations can contact anonymous crime reporting organizations CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000. People can also contact MPD directly at 334-625-2831.

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Saturday shooting injures two adults in South Montgomery