Two people shot in South Boston overnight
Boston Police are investigating the shootings of two men in South Boston. The violence happened just after midnight, on Crowley Way.
The call for “shots fired” at 12:21 a.m.
When police got to 12 Crowley Way, they say they found an adult male with gunshot wounds that are not considered life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital.
A short time later, police were notified that a second man, also with gunshot wounds, had gone to the hospital on his own. That man’s wounds are also not considered life-threatening.
There have been no arrests. Boston Police say this remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
