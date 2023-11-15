Two people shot in South Sacramento, avoid area

(FOX40.COM) — Two men were shot in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:15 the deputies reported that the shooting happened at Gerber and Power Inn Roads. One man was shot in the leg and the second man’s condition is unknown. Officers are still on the scene.

Additional details will be released as information becomes available.

