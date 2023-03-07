Two people shot at Spayer Lane residence

Two people were shot at 399 Spayer Lane at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Mansfield police.

Both victims, Brianna Owens, 20, of Mansfield, and Alfonso Owens, 49, of Mansfield, were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, according to the Mansfield police report.

Officers were dispatched to the residence in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two individuals were found inside the front door of the residence with gunshot wounds, according to the report.

A felony warrant has been prepared for the suspected 22-year-old shooter, according to police.

