Two people shot in SW Fresno. Police responded quickly to the scene and detained a suspect

Two people were shot Thursday night in southwest Fresno.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Plumas Street and East O’Neil Avenue.

Fresno Police were near the area and heard several shots fired, and responded quickly to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims who were in their 30s, as well as the alleged suspect, according to Lt. Brian Valles.

Police said the three individuals got into a “interpersonal disturbance,” causing one of them to pull out a gun.

A shot spotter indicated three to seven shots were fired, Valles said.

Police added that officers were able to evacuate the two victims quickly and soon after nabbed the suspect.

“Preliminary ... we believe we have the individual responsible for the shooting detained,” Valles said.

Officers closed the area to investigate the incident further, including trying to find the gun used in the shooting.

The two victims were shot in the upper torso and taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition and cooperating with investigators.

Police do not believe the shooting was gang related.