Two people shot, three arrested after shooting on St. Johns River

A man and woman were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the St. Johns River in northern Lake County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lt. John Herrell said an incident occurred between parties who were boating and jet skiing around 4:30 p.m. near Midway Marina in Astor.

Lake County deputies responded along with deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Herrell said.

Three people were arrested, Herrell said. One of them had to go to the hospital because of a medical episode.

No further information was released. The incident remains under investigation.

