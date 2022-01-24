Two people shot in vehicle at south Fort Worth fast food restaurant, authorities say

A person was shot to death and a second was critically injured on Sunday inside of a vehicle in south Fort Worth, police said.

The victims were shot about 3 p.m. and were found in the vehicle at the Taco Bell restaurant in the 3100 block of Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth police said.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital. A Fort Worth police spokesman said that he did not know if the victims were adults or juveniles or were male or female, and a MedStar spokesman declined to release information about the victims.

Police did not announce an arrest.