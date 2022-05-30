Two people shot while traveling along Highway 226 in Shelby, police say
Two people were shot while driving along Highway 226 on Monday morning, according to Shelby police.
Officers said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m.
Police said two people were traveling south on North Carolina Highway 226 when they were hit by bullets near East Dixon Boulevard.
Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Channel 9 crews were on the scene where you could see several bullet holes into an SUV.
Police did not released the age or gender of the victims, and said they did not have any suspects at this time.
It is unclear if it was a random shooting or if the victims were known to the suspect.
This is an active investigation.
