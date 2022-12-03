Two people shot in Whitehaven, police say

Two people were shot in Whitehaven Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Chambliss Road.

At 4:30/pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block of Chambliss. The victims went by POV to Meth South, one is critical and one is noncritical. There is no suspect information. pic.twitter.com/kcfQsj3Br5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 3, 2022

Two victims were taken by private vehicle to Methodist South, in varying conditions, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

