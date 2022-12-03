Two people shot in Whitehaven, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two people were shot in Whitehaven Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Chambliss Road.

Two victims were taken by private vehicle to Methodist South, in varying conditions, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

