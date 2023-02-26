Two people shot, wounded outside Queens house party

A gunman shot and wounded two people outside a Queens house party early Sunday, police said.

The victims were standing outside a house on Beach 100th St. near Rockaway Beach Blvd. in the Rockaways when a man fired off multiple shots about 4 a.m., cops said.

The shooter hit a 22-year-old woman in the right foot and a 35 year-old-man in the left leg before running off.

Medics took both victims to Jamaica Hospital where they are expected to recover.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the gunman.