Two people slashed with a knife in fight at Auburn Mall following road range incident

A Worcester man is facing charges after two people were slashed with a knife during a fight at the Auburn Mall following a road rage incident.

Over the weekend Police responded to reports of a fight in the mall parking lot and located two male victims suffering from lacerations caused by a knife.

After an investigation officers discovered that the victims were involved in a road rage incident with another adult male. Both victims and the suspect proceeded to the mall where a fight broke out.

During the altercation, the male suspect armed himself with a small knife and slashed the two victims with it.

Both men were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man from Worcester was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW