Two people slumped over steering wheel lead to recovered stolen truck in Bellevue

Bellevue police arrested two people after finding them slumped over the wheel of a stolen truck in Bellevue on Wednesday, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found two people slumped over the wheel of a blue Ford Ranger.

Officers quickly contained the scene and placed both people in custody without incident.

A search revealed a stolen handgun that was booked into evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.