Two people stabbed in 'family disturbance' in Hacienda Heights

A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in Hacienda Heights, sheriff's officials said.

At about 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a "family disturbance" near the 900th block of Hedgepath Avenue, said Sgt. Moses Aguilar of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Two people were stabbed near the residential area and taken to a hospital, Aguilar said. Sheriff's officials don't know the extent of their injuries.

Aguilar could not confirm details about the detained suspect, but said officials don't believe there's an outstanding danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

